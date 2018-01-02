The star also shared a video of her boyfriend along with her brother and father as they opened champagne bottles for New Years.

"I love my family. So much. Happy New Year. Wouldn't wanna spend it any other way," she wrote with the video, which ends with Lletget throwing himself in a jacuzzi.

On Friday, Becky opened up about a family secret: she has a half-sister and that now that the girl is an adult, she is hoping that they can connect.

The 20-year-old singer announced the news on Twitter, telling her fans that it was the 18th birthday of her fourth sibling, Amber, who she had known about since she was 13. She said the two met for the first time earlier this year and that her relations with her family were always through her dad.

"For the first time, I will be opening up about something that [my brothers] Frankie, Alex, [and sister] Stephanie and I, have lived with within our four walls, that I now feel ready in my heart to share with you guys, my extended family," Becky said.