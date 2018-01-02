Justin Timberlake's New Album Is Coming and the Internet Has Some Thoughts

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jan. 2, 2018 12:46 PM

Justin Timberlake is back with new music.

The 36-year-old singer announced on Instagram Tuesday that he's releasing a new album, Man of the Woods, on Feb. 2. And the first single off of the album will be dropping this Friday.

To announce the news, Justin shared a video montage of himself exploring the outdoors and it features cameos from his wife, Jessica Biel, and their son, Silas. "This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I've ever written, where I'm from and it's personal," Justin says in the video.

After watching the video announcement Tuesday, social media had and continues to have a lot of thoughts and questions about Justin's upcoming album.

"so ur telling me justin timberlake went camping once and now he's a mumford and/or son?" Twitter user @arb asked.

"I'm not here for this lumberjack era that justin is about to do," @blekdiamonds tweeted. "But it might top 20/20 so I'm curious on how it's gonna sound."

Take a look at more social media reactions below:

What do you think about Justin's album announcement? Sound off in the comments!

