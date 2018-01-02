Justin Timberlake is back with new music.

The 36-year-old singer announced on Instagram Tuesday that he's releasing a new album, Man of the Woods, on Feb. 2. And the first single off of the album will be dropping this Friday.

To announce the news, Justin shared a video montage of himself exploring the outdoors and it features cameos from his wife, Jessica Biel, and their son, Silas. "This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I've ever written, where I'm from and it's personal," Justin says in the video.