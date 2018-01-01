Sean "Diddy" Combs rang in 2018 in style.

The rapper and businessman hosted CÎROC The New Year powered by DeLeón Tequila at his Miami estate along with DJ Khaled and Kenny Burns. The party was certainly a star-studded affair. Halsey, Future, Travis Scott, Wiz Khalifa, Gabby Sidibe, G-Eazy, Young Jeezy, Cassie and NeNe Leakes were just some of celebrity guests in attendance.

Before the clock struck midnight, Diddy gave a toast and led a countdown from his rooftop. Then, the artist celebrated the New Year with a fireworks show.

"Nothing makes me happier than spreading love and celebrating with friends and family," Diddy said at the outdoor bash. "Cheers to the New Year! Let's get it CÎROC the New Year!"