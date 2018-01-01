@Dunnie
Sean "Diddy" Combs rang in 2018 in style.
The rapper and businessman hosted CÎROC The New Year powered by DeLeón Tequila at his Miami estate along with DJ Khaled and Kenny Burns. The party was certainly a star-studded affair. Halsey, Future, Travis Scott, Wiz Khalifa, Gabby Sidibe, G-Eazy, Young Jeezy, Cassie and NeNe Leakes were just some of celebrity guests in attendance.
Before the clock struck midnight, Diddy gave a toast and led a countdown from his rooftop. Then, the artist celebrated the New Year with a fireworks show.
"Nothing makes me happier than spreading love and celebrating with friends and family," Diddy said at the outdoor bash. "Cheers to the New Year! Let's get it CÎROC the New Year!"
Guests danced the night away while listening to sets by D'Nice and DJ E-Feezy. There was also plenty to eat and drink. Salt Bae cooked up burgers and bites for attendees and specialty CÎROC and DeLeón cocktails, including drinks called the Midnight Kiss and the Beso Caliente, were served.
To see more of the party, check out the gallery:
Diddy hosted the event at his Miami estate.
Good thing Diddy isn't afraid of heights.
No better way to ring in the New Year than with fireworks.
DJ Khaled and Diddy addressed the crowd from the roof.
It looks like these celebrities really know how to raise the roof.
Diddy busted a few moves with Gabby Sidibe.
Diddy and DJ Khaled hosted the event with Kenny Burns.
Wiz Khalifa enjoyed the artists' party.
Halsey embraced G-Eazy.
Guests enjoyed burgers and specialty drinks.
The event was also sponsored by Revolt and AQUAhydrate.
We can't wait to see how they celebrate 2019!
