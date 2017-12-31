Camila Cabello brought her sultry moves to Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest on Sunday night, giving a rousing performance of her hit song, "Havana." Sadly, she couldn't bring some of the actual heat from Havana to warm up the chilly New York weather.

The 20-year-old did bring her vocal prowess to the freezing people of New York City, who waited in the cold to see the sultry performer and many others on the long-running show hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy.

Cabello hit the stage on the East Coast on a line up that included Nick Jonas, Sugarland and Mariah Carey, who are are set to perform for the masses in Times Square.