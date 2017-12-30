A week after dismissing reports that they're not a couple, Amber Heard and Elon Musk were spotted dining in Chile together on Friday night.

Instagram looky-loos noticed the exes were in the background of a photo, which was posted by the official account of the restaurant El Taringa in Santiago yesterday.

The photo showed both the Tesla co-founder and CEO and the American actress sitting next to each other,at a table with Elon's brother, famous South African restauranteur Kimbal Musk.

The restaurant's caption read, "What an inspiration to have had Kimbal Musk and his family with us at Taringa. Thank you for sharing your insights on sustainable supply chains _ The Kitchen _ and all its concept is a model to follow. Memorable night!!!"

Looks like they inadvertently caught the twosome while on an under-the-radar vacation!