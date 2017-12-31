In Memoriam: A Tribute to the TV Shows and Characters We Lost in 2017

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Dec. 31, 2017 6:05 AM

A Tribute to the TV We Lost in 2017

We've officially reached the end of 2017. 

Looking back, it was an interesting year, especially if you look at and only at television in 2017. There were more shows than ever before, and while a couple of new shows made their mark on the TV landscape, we also lost a great many beloved shows and characters. 

Several iconic and long-running teen shows took their final bows (for now), and many more recent additions found themselves at surprising (or not so surprising) end, and we paid tribute to (most of) them all in the very tasteful, very serious in memoriam video above.

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

So grab the tissues and say a prayer for those we lost and those we'll lose in 2018 as you click play above! 

If you need a refresher on which shows are still happily set to return, check out our Renewed or Canceled gallery for the latest news. 

Happy new year! 

