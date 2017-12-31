We've officially reached the end of 2017.

Looking back, it was an interesting year, especially if you look at and only at television in 2017. There were more shows than ever before, and while a couple of new shows made their mark on the TV landscape, we also lost a great many beloved shows and characters.

Several iconic and long-running teen shows took their final bows (for now), and many more recent additions found themselves at surprising (or not so surprising) end, and we paid tribute to (most of) them all in the very tasteful, very serious in memoriam video above.