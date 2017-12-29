Ringo Starr and Barry Gibb Receive Knighthoods in Queen's New Year's Honors

Ringo Starr

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Music legend Ringo Starr is the latest music star to be knighted in the New Year's Honors.

E! News can confirm The Beatles member is being recognized for his services to music and charity.

"It's great!" Ringo said in a statement after learning about his award. "It's an honor and a pleasure to be considered and acknowledged for my music and my charity work, both of which I love. Peace and love. Ringo."

With the honor, Ringo will officially become Sir Richard Starkey. He's also the second member of The Beatles to receive the award. Paul McCartney received the honor nearly 20 years ago.

Ringo isn't the only performer to receive a special honor from Queen Elizabeth II. Bee Gees member Barry Gibb will also become a knight in the honors lists.

Other familiar faces to receive honors include House star Hugh Laurie who becomes a Commander of the British Empire.

According to BBC, there are 1,123 people named on the main honors list issued by the Cabinet Office. 70 percent of the recipients are recognized for work in their communities in a voluntary or paid capacity.

Officials said future lists would see honors for "inspirational action" by people following the Grenfell Tower fire and the terror attacks in London and Manchester. Anyone can nominate someone for an honor on the gov.uk website.

