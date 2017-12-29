Stars, they're just like us. They play favorites, but then can't remember names of episodes. Rosemarie DeWitt, who appears in Black Mirror season four's "Arkangel," and that episode's director Jodie Foster, both have favorite episodes of the technology-slanted anthology series.
"I like the darkest ones possible," Foster revealed to E! News. Foster cited "The Waldo Moment" and "White Christmas" as two favorites, along with "Shut Up and Dance," which is a lot like her episode she said, because it's "very grounded and feels like an indie film. I think that's one of the most powerful ones."
For DeWitt, she likes "Be Right Back," the episode starring Domhnall Gleeson and Hayley Atwell. In the episode, Gleeson's character dies and Atwell's has a hard time coping, so she decides to explore "communicating" with her dead boyfriend Ash through artificial intelligence that curated his personality through social media and other left behind technology. She goes as far as to commission a synthetic re-creation of Ash, but that proves to be more than she can handle.
"It's very romantic," DeWitt said. "I just really loved them together."
Season four of Black Mirror is now streaming on Netflix.