Khloe Kardashian is determined to remain a fit mama-to-be.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star last week used a baby bump pic to confirm that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together, almost three months after E! News reported that she is pregnant. On Christmas Eve, she posted on her Snapchat videos of her showcasing her bump while working out. Khloe, 33, has over the past couple of years slimmed down while maintaining a regular exercise regimen.
On Thursday, she posted more videos of her working out in a gym, with sister Kourtney Kardashian. Khloe, who is six months pregnant, covered her baby bump in a light gray Adidas sweatshirt, which she paired with black leggings and black sneakers, and wore her hair in a high ponytail.
"Hi you guys, happy holidays, I just finished my workout, so I look crazy," Khloe said. "I'm a little sick as well. But happy holidays, I want everyone to be safe for the New Year."
Khloe had largely kept out of the spotlight over the past few months as she kept her pregnancy under wraps and avoided posting images of her working out. On Christmas Eve, Khloe had said in a video, "I love that I can finally snap my workouts again. Merry Christmas to you and more workouts yet to come."
After her first exercise videos were posted following her pregnancy confirmation, several fans criticized Khloe for exercising the way she does while pregnant.
"For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden [face palm emoji] but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing s--t," she tweeted back.
