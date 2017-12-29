Khloe had largely kept out of the spotlight over the past few months as she kept her pregnancy under wraps and avoided posting images of her working out. On Christmas Eve, Khloe had said in a video, "I love that I can finally snap my workouts again. Merry Christmas to you and more workouts yet to come."

After her first exercise videos were posted following her pregnancy confirmation, several fans criticized Khloe for exercising the way she does while pregnant.

"For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden [face palm emoji] but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing s--t," she tweeted back.