With the 2018 Golden Globe Awards just a few days away, the stars are ready to celebrate.

As nominees gear up to potentially hear their name called on Sunday night, some of Hollywood's most prominent faces on the big and small screens are gathering all around Hollywood to honor some seriously good performances.

Whether they're posing for photos at W Magazine's soirée or mingling at Showtime's bash, your favorite celebrities are counting down to the annual ceremony in style.