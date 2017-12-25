Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Celebrate Christmas Eve Together With Family

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Instagram

Instagram

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik had a family-filled evening of fun for Christmas Eve.

The loved-up couple spent the night enjoying their annual holiday tradition of making gingerbread houses and snuggling up for selfies on Snapchat.

The twosome celebrated the night with both of their family's including Malik's sister Safaa.

The model captioned a snapshot of herself focusing on making her gingerbread treat alongside her boyfriend and wrote, "Our Christmas Eve family tradition…#buildingmemories #gingerbreadhouses."

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Instagram

Instagram

Gigi and Zayn's tradition is clearly going strong as the two have been dating since 2015.

In fact, they just celebrated their two-year anniversary last month with an adorable post on Instagram.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Instagram

Instagram

"2 yrs w my favorite human," Gigi wrote under a photo of the two leaning in for a kiss.

 

And while rumors of the two dating swirled for most of the first half of 2015, they waited until the 2016 Met Gala to make their very first public appearance together.

Wishing them the best holidays together and a Happy New Year!

