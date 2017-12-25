Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik had a family-filled evening of fun for Christmas Eve.

The loved-up couple spent the night enjoying their annual holiday tradition of making gingerbread houses and snuggling up for selfies on Snapchat.

The twosome celebrated the night with both of their family's including Malik's sister Safaa.

The model captioned a snapshot of herself focusing on making her gingerbread treat alongside her boyfriend and wrote, "Our Christmas Eve family tradition…#buildingmemories #gingerbreadhouses."