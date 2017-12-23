Jenelle Evans enjoyed a winter getaway with her family, including all her kids, as part of a new annual tradition.
Last week, the 26-year-old Teen Mom 2 star and her new husband David Eason brought their almost 1-year-old daughter Ensley, her sons Jace, 8, and Kaiser, 3, and his daughter Maryssa to Boone, a town in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains.
Earlier this year, Jenelle's estranged mother, Barbara Evans, was granted primary custody of Jace, who she had raised since he was a baby, while the reality star was granted visitation days on weekends, holidays and summers.
"Jace was super excited when I told him about the trip and he had tons of fun," she said. "The other kids and Jace get along great. They are all into a WWE wrestling phase at the moment, so things can get a crazy but it's all fun."
Courtesy Jenelle Evans
Courtesy Jenelle Evans
The Teen Mom 2 star and her family pose for another group pic.
Courtesy Jenelle Evans
Jenelle's youngest son makes snow angels.
Courtesy Jenelle Evans
The reality star is seen with her daughter and youngest child.
Courtesy Jenelle Evans
The Teen Mom 2 star's kids appears with her husband and stepdaughter.
Courtesy Jenelle Evans
The Teen Mom 2 star and her husband appear with their almost 1-year-old daughter.
Courtesy Jenelle Evans
The reality star's baby daughter gives a quizzical look.
Courtesy Jenelle Evans
Jenelle's husband and her youngest son skate together.
Courtesy Jenelle Evans
The Teen Mom 2 star's sons and stepdaughter pose at Grandfather Mountain.
Courtesy Jenelle Evans
Jenelle's youngest child and daughter poses for a pic.
During their vacation, the family visited the Sugar Mountain Resort to go tubing, ice skating, skiing, and snow boarding.
"The last day before driving out, we took the kids hiking on Beacon Heights Trail, which is where David proposed to me February earlier this year," Jenelle said. "Once you get to the top, there's an amazing view of mountains for miles!"
Jenelle and David wed this past September at their home in North Carolina.
Jenelle told E! News the group stayed in a two-story log cabin and that everyone had their own room.
"We scared the kids in the log cabin when we first arrived from the outside porch," she said. "David took a stick and ran it gently down the screen door while I filmed from the other window. We scared Jace and Maryssa."
Jenelle said the trip was the second of its kind.
"Last year we started a family tradition to go to the mountains every year before or after Christmas so the kids get to experience snow every year," she said. "I want to expose my kids to as much as possible so when they are older they will feel comfortable traveling and know what they want or what kind of place they want to experience."