Congrats you two crazy kids!

Singer Meghan Trainor is engaged to her boyfriend, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara.

The 25-year-old actor popped the question to his lady love on Friday, which just so happens to be her 24th birthday, and soon after the two posted adorable videos on their Instagrams, showing the world their whole romantic and Christmasy proposal.

Meghan wrote, "I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends."

The "All About That Bass" singer continued, "I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy! Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess and thank you @ryan.trainor for this amazing video that I’m gonna watch over and over again."