Jill Zarin's Husband Bobby Zarin Dead at 71 After Cancer Battle

Bobby Zarin, husband of The Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin, has died on Jan. 13 after battling cancer for years. He was 71.

"He's in a better place now," said friend Ramona Singer, who confirmed the news to E! News.

In an emotional video posted on her Instagram page on December 3, Jill revealed he was in the hospital and "was OK."

"I'm just going to miss Bobby," she said tearfully. "I'm going to miss my life with him."

In addition to Jill, 54, Bobby is survived by his children—David Zarin, 41, Jennifer Zarin, 38, Jonathan Zarin, 35, and 25-year-old stepdaughter Ally Shapiro.