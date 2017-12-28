Jill Zarin's Husband Bobby Zarin Dead at 71 After Cancer Battle

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Dec. 28, 2017 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Will Smith

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lauren Conrad, Instagram

Lauren Conrad's Adorable New Photo of Baby Liam Will Melt Your Heart

Kim Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Wear Denim on Night Out as They Await Baby's Birth

Bobby Zarin, Jill Zarin

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Bobby Zarin, husband of The Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin, has died on Jan. 13 after battling cancer for years. He was 71.

"He's in a better place now," said friend Ramona Singer, who confirmed the news to E! News.

In an emotional video posted on her Instagram page on December 3, Jill revealed he was in the hospital and "was OK."

"I'm just going to miss Bobby," she said tearfully. "I'm going to miss my life with him."

In addition to Jill, 54, Bobby is survived by his children—David Zarin, 41, Jennifer Zarin, 38, Jonathan Zarin, 35, and 25-year-old stepdaughter Ally Shapiro.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2017's Fallen Stars

Bobby, a real estate developer and founder of Zarin Fabrics, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2009, then underwent radioactive iodine treatment and had his thyroid removed. In 2013, doctors discovered that the cancer had spread to his lungs. He underwent more treatment. In November 2016, Jill revealed Bobby had a cancerous brain tumor.

"It's been a difficult year since his brain tumor diagnosis but ironically that's not even the issue," Jill told E! News in July. "His papillary thyroid cancer has morphed into something called anaplastic thyroid cancer. It's very, very rare."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jill Zarin , The Real Housewives Of New York City , Death , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.