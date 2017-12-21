Tristan Thompson on Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy: "You Look Better Now"

After Khloe Kardashian confirmed she's pregnant with her first child via Instagram, Tristan Thompson expressed his excitement over the announcement of their little one.

"My love, thank you for [allowing] me to be part of your journey in life and allowing [me] to share this moment with you this is something and [I'll] always cherish," the Cleveland Cavaliers player commented on a photo of Khloe's baby bump. "Girl you look better now."

Following his initial reaction, the basketball player posted a new message and recalled the story of how they met.

"My love, Thank you for allowing me to be apart of your journey and entering your life that day at the bel air hotel. One of the best moments in my life," he said. "I'm soo happy to be on this journey together with you and creating this angel from the man above. Everyday I give thanks to him for bring[ing] us together. I love you soo much and I know our little angel feels the love we share together and will know that mommy and daddy loves them unconditional[ly] forever and ever amen."

He also ended his post by thanking basketball player Brandon Jennings for bringing the two of them together.

"Btw, shoutout [to] the brodie @brandonjennings for bringing this King and Queen together. Love my G."