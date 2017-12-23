The View's Sara Haines Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

And baby makes four!
The View co-host Sara Haines, 40, gave birth to her and husband Max Shifrin's second child on Saturday, a baby girl named Sandra Grace Shifrin. Their new addition joins 1 and 1/2-year-old big brother Alec Richard Shifrin.
"She's here!!!" Sara wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her with Max and their newborn baby. "Today we met our little Christmas package - Sandra Grace Shifrin (named after my mom). She weighed in at a cool 7 pounds, 2 ounces. We can't decide who she looks like, but we'll keep her anyway ;) @maxshifrin."
Sara had revealed her pregnancy and the sex of her second child on The View in June.
"You guys want to know what I'm having? It's a girl! It's a girl!" Sara said on the show, before being showered with pink silly string. "You guys knew. I've been having a rough time so I've had like crackers brought out to me and ginger ale."
"I was so excited, so excited," she added. "I'm very much looking forward to it because I grew up with—I have a brother but I had two sisters. I think I'll get the female experience way more than the little boy experience."
In an interview with Glamour that was published earlier this month, Sara talked about starting a family at an advanced reproductive age.
"I got married when I was 37, and I'm having my second child at 40," she said. "People say I'm brave, but I say, 'I'm not brave; I'm old!' When I was 28, I'll never forget meeting this woman who was carrying her child and saying to me, 'If I could give you a piece of advice, it's don't wait.' I looked at her and was like, 'You think this is a choice?'"
"This is just how my life looks like right now. I remember thinking that kind of advice doesn't help anyone," she said. "I had wanted kids, but I was always someone that knew if I'm gonna do this, I'm doing it with a teammate."