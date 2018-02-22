Rachel McAdams Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Rachel McAdams is going to be a mom!

The Oscar nominee is pregnant, multiple sources tell E! News. A rep for McAdams could not be reached.

The actress has been keeping a low profile in recent months (she didn't attend Wednesday's premiere of Game Night), and she was last photographed at an airport in Toronto sporting a baggy jacket.

McAdams has typically been very private about her personal life, but she was spotted holding hands with screenwriter Jamie Linden in the summer of 2016, fanning speculation that the two were a couple.