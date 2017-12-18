Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya pulled off a two-minute musical extravaganza on Sunday and starred in a live commercial for The Greatest Showman.

The advertisement aired on Fox during the premiere of A Christmas Story Live, as well as on Facebook.

Touted as the "world's first live movie commercial," the three stars joined a full-fledged ensemble and performed a song and dance routine to the film's track "Come Alive." Jackman, dressed in his ringleader costume, opened the number with a solo and then broke out into a fully choreographed routine with his cast mates. From the costumes and the sets to the choreography and the vocals, the advertisement had all the components of a mini musical.

Watch the video to see the full production.