Serena Williams has discovered the not-so-glamorous side of motherhood: Dealing with a teething baby.

As they start to cut their first teeth, their physical pain becomes their parents' mental pain, in so many ways. And in most cases, nothing helps, at least not for long, which leads to many sleepless nights for both parent and baby. Williams gave birth to her and husband Alexis Ohanian's first child, daughter Alexis Olympia, about three and a half months ago, which is about the time when teething begins.

"Teething- aka the devil - is so hard," Williams wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the infant wearing a Young Versace bib (babies tend to drool a lot when they are teething).

"Poor Alexis Olympia has been so uncomfortable. She cried so much (she never cries) I had to hold her until she fell asleep. I've tried amber beads... cold towels.... chew on mommies fingers.... homeopathic water (lol on that one) but nothing is working," the tennis champion continued. "It's breaking my heart. I almost need my mom to come and hold me to sleep cause I'm so stressed. Help? Anyone??"