Ed Sheeran Wrote a James Bond Theme Song Three Years Ago, ''Just In Case''

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Dec. 16, 2017 5:54 PM

Ed Sheeran is a man with big dreams

The "Galway Girl" singer admitted during an appearance on Ireland’s The Late Late Show that he actually wrote a James Bond theme song three years ago, "just in case" he ever gets asked to write a song for the hugely popular film franchise.

Sheeran admitted, "With Bond, I've had a theme tune written for about three years, just in case!"

When asked what the title of the tune was, the red-headed singer got coy and said, "I’m not going to say ’cause someone might steal it."

But he did assure his legion of fans that the undiscovered song "is good."

The 26-year-old his reasoning for a writing a song that no one has asked for: "I just recently did a song with one of my all time heroes, Eminem and when we did the song together I had already had this song. It's the same with Bond. If ever I am called, I will be like, 'Here you go.'"

 

From Jack White to Madonna, Tom Jones to Tina Turner, the world's most famous singers who have sung the theme songs for the films over the years.

Recently, the Bond series have opted to keep it in country, going with British singers. Adele wowed with her "Skyfall" theme song and Sam Smith chilled "Writing’s on the Wall" for Spectre. So it would be fitting if the "Shape of You" singer nabbed the big honor.

Bond 25, starring Daniel Craig, is due out in 2019.

