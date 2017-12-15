Sir Peter Jackson has broken his silence on Harvey Weinstein.

The film director spoke to the New Zealand publication Stuff about his working relationship with Harvey, who he met in the '90s when Jackson was pitching his plans for The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings.

Jackson claimed that Harvey and his brother Bob Weinstein had blacklisted both Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino—two of the women who came forward with sexual assault allegations against Harvey.

"I recall Miramax telling us they were a nightmare to work with and we should avoid them at all costs," Jackson said. "This was probably in 1998."

He continued, "At the time, we had no reason to question what these guys were telling us - but in hindsight, I realize that this was very likely the Miramax smear campaign in full swing."