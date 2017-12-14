ABC has fired Mario Batali from The Chew three days after sexual misconduct allegations were levied against the celebrity chef.
A statement shared Thursday via The Chew's Facebook page and attributed to an ABC spokesperson said, "Upon completing its review into the allegations made against Mario Batali, ABC has terminated its relationship with him and he will no longer appear on The Chew. While we remain unaware of any type of inappropriate behavior involving him and anyone affiliated with our show, ABC takes matters like this very seriously as we are committed to a safe work environment and his past behavior violates our standards of conduct."
Earlier this week, Batali announced he was stepping away from his various businesses on the heels of an Eater report detailing accounts from several anonymous women who claim inappropriate behavior by the star.
Batali, 57, issued a lengthy apology to the individuals he "mistreated and hurt," and said the alleged actions described do "match up with the ways I have acted."
The chef's message concluded in part, "I have work to do to try to regain the trust of those I have hurt and disappointed. For this reason, I am going to step away from day-to-day operations of my businesses. We built these restaurants so that our guests could have fun and indulge, but I took that too far in my own behavior. I won't make that mistake again. I want any place I am associated with to feel comfortable and safe for the people who work or dine there."
Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images
ABC asked Batali, who's appeared on the daytime talk show since 2011, to leave The Chew while the network reviewed the allegations made against him.
Allegations against Batali ranged from unwanted touching to inappropriate comments, with one anonymous woman telling Eater she saw "a lot of gray-area affection with women," like "a lot of subliminal dissection of women's bodies, telling women their asses looked good, remarking on boobs."
In total, four women accused Batali of misconduct that allegedly spans two decades.
E! News has reached out to Batali's rep for comment about the termination.