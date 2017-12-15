Celebrity weddings are always lavish affairs. They have more money, more friends and more expectations than any average person, so naturally the biggest day of their lives would go over-the-top.

That's a fact that's pretty much always true: No matter the year or the celebrity, the luxuries of celebrity weddings never fails. But in 2017 another trend emerged among A-list brides and grooms: Secrecy. There were far more under-the-radar nuptials than usual this year and we're left facing down a year in which we know way less about our favorite stars' big days than we'd like to.

There are some things to learned, though. These covert marriage operations offer lessons for the rest of us in how to pull off a top-secret party. All you need is a first-class wedding planner and a giant pile of cash.