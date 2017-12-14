Known for his lavish parties, Combs considers the soirée he threw for when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and this year's soirée at Burning Man—at an "undisclosed location"—among his top three.

Of course, no party would be complete without some A-list decor. However, when it comes to Diddy's events, nothing is out of reach—not even the Declaration of Independence. According to the star, he had the iconic American document at one of his Fourth of July parties. Not too shabby! While we'd all like to have the number one spot on his guest lists, turns out Leonardo DiCaprio is the A-lister who would have the top spot.

There was a lot to learn about the Grammy winner, including the fact that his favorite article of clothing is a pair of socks.

Also included in the questionnaire was whether or not Diddy intends to run for the White House in 2020. The answer is no. "Don't want to be the president," Diddy admitted. "I want to have too much fun."