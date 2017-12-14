ABC and dick clark productions have added Alessia Cara, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey and Hailee Steinfeld to the lineup for their West Coast celebration of Dick Clark's New Year's Rocking Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 special.

But these artists aren't the only ones set to perform. Alesso, G-Eazy, Portugal. The Man, Bebe Rexha, watt and Zedd are also scheduled to hit the stage. In fact, many of these artists will be ringing in the New Year by collaborating for the Los-Angeles based special.

The performers join a star-studded lineup that will help fans celebrate 2018 from coast to coast. Check out the gallery to see which other celebrities will be taking part in the countdown.