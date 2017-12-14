Bring It On, The Godfather, National Treasure and Rent Coming to Netflix in January 2018

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Dec. 14, 2017 6:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Renewed or Canceled TV Shows, This Is Us, Empire, The Flash, The Middle

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

"Roseanne" Revival Premiere Date Revealed

Bring It On

Universal Pictures

If your New Year's resolution for 2018 is to watch more Netflix, you're in luck.

On Wednesday, the entertainment company announced which film and TV titles will be available to stream starting in January. As always, all titles and dates are subject to change. In addition to offering the most popular movies and series, Netflix will debut original content, too.

Here's the full list of titles coming to Netflix in January 2018:

Available 1/1/18

10,000 B.C.

30 Days of Night

Age of Shadows

AlphaGo

America's Sweethearts

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Caddyshack

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Defiance

Definitely, Maybe

Eastsiders: Season 3

Furry Vengeance

Glacé: Season 1

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

King Kong

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

License to Wed

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Lovesick: Season 3

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Marie Antoinette

Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

National Treasure

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

Stardust

Strictly Ballroom

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The First Time

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Italian Job

The Lovely Bones

The Shawshank Redemption

The Truman Show

The Vault

Training Day

Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable

Troy

Wedding Crashers

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Nicolas Cage, National Treasure

Walt Disney Studios

Available 1/2/18

Mustang Island

Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Rent

Available 1/5/18

Before I Wake

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1

Rotten

Available 1/6/18

Episodes: Season 1-5

Available 1/8/18

The Conjuring

Available 1/10/18

47 Meters Down

Alejandro Riaño Especial de Stand Up

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

In the Deep

Available 1/12/18

Colony: Season 2

Disjointed: Part 2

Somebody Feed Phil

The Man Who Would Be Polka King

The Polka King

Tom Segura: Disgraceful

Rent

Columbia Pictures

Available 1/14/18

Wild Hogs

Available 1/15/18

2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold

Rehenes

Unrest

Available 1/16/18

Dallas Buyers Club

Katt Williams: Great America

Rita: Season 4

Available 1/17/18

Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show

Friday Night Tykes: Season 4

Available 1/18/18

Bad Day for the Cut

Tiempos de Guerra: Season 1

Available 1/19/18

Drug Lords: Season 1

Grace and Frankie: Season 4

The Open House

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1

Available 1/23/18

Todd Glass: Act Happy

Available 1/24/18

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay Gente Así

Available 1/25/18

Acts of Vengeance

Available 1/26/18

A Futile and Stupid Gesture

Dirty Money

Llama Llama: Season 1

One Day at a Time: Season 2

Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6

Mau Nieto: Viviendo Sobrio…Desde el Bar

Available 1/28/18

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3

Available 1/29/18

The Force

Available 1/30/18

Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Retribution: Season 1

Available 1/21/18

Disney·Pixar Cars 3

For the full list of titles leaving Netflix in January 2018, click here.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Netflix , Movies , TV , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.