Paramount Pictures
Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kim Zolciak-Biermann Says You Won't See Kenya Moore Get Under Her Skin Anymore This Season
Paramount Pictures
This isn't very fetch.
Netflix announced Wednesday that Mean Girls and other popular films, including Chicago, E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, Forrest Gump, Free Willy, Grease, Miss Congeniality and Pulp Fiction will no longer be available to stream beginning in January 2018. The good news is that subscribers still have a few more weeks to work their way through their queues before dozens of new movie titles—including Bring It On, The Godfather, National Treasure and Rent—replace them.
Six seasons of ABC's Lost and four seasons of NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit are also going to be removed from Netflix's library; all titles and dates are subject to change, of course.
Here's the full list of titles leaving Netflix in January 2018:
Leaving 1/1/18
Chicago
Daddy Day Care
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Dressed to Kill
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Forrest Gump
Four Brothers
Free Willy
Grease
Gremlins
I Am Sam
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fourteenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
License to Drive
Paramount Pictures
Made of Honor
Mean Girls
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Mona Lisa Smile
Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction
Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages
Pokémon: Indigo League: Season 1
Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2
Police Academy
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Saw
Saw II
Saw III
Saw IV
Saw V
Saw VI
Saw: The Final Chapter
Someone Like You
The Addams Family
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Day the Earth Stood Still
The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel
The Inn of the Sixth Happiness
The Man with One Red Shoe
The Manhattan Project
The Mighty Ducks
The Parent Trap
The Secret Garden
The Switch
Three Coins in the Fountain
White Chicks
Young Mr. Lincoln
Paramount Pictures
Leaving 1/3/18
VHS
Leaving 1/4/18
Lost: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 1/5/18
Fantasia
Fantasia 2000
The Host
Leaving 1/15/18
Sirens: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 1/30/18
Futurama: Seasons 7-10
For the full list of titles coming to Netflix in January 2018, click here.