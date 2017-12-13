Brittany Snow has a theory that every member of the cast of Pitch Perfect has what she describes as a "serial killer trait."

In fact, this theory became a topic of discussion when the actress as well as her co-stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp came together on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today.

Essentially, Kendrick described it as the one trait that could be brought up as a red flag should any of the women one day be under investigation as a serial killer—all in good humor, of course.