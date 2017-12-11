Scheana Marie's latest endeavor might prevent her from spending the holidays with Robert Valletta.

E! News caught up with the Vanderpump Rules star at Z100's Jingle Ball in New York City, where she dished on her upcoming move to Sin City for her upcoming role in the hit show, Sex Tips For Straight Women From a Gay Man. Unfortunately, Scheana's scheduled to pack her bags around the same time she has plans to celebrate Christmas Eve with her on-again, off-again boyfriend and his family.

As she told us, "He did Thanksgiving with me. I'm planning on Christmas Eve with him, but I'm going to be moving right around then as well. I'm moving to Vegas for four to six months. I'll be starting rehearsals right around Christmas so I'm hoping to make it to Christmas Eve with his family but I have a big move ahead of me the next day."