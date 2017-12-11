Kate Upton Shares Photos From Her Wedding to Justin Verlander, Including Her Drastically Different Second Dress

Kate Upton, Justin Verlander, Wedding, Vogue

KT Merry/Vogue Magazine

Dreaming of a romantic star-studded wedding set in Italy? Kate Upton and Justin Verlander may have had the nuptials of your dreams. 

Thanks to photos newly shared with Vogue, the newlyweds proved their wedding was truly picture perfect. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl and her Houston Astros baseball beau said "I do" at Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco resort in Tuscany, where they exchanged vows outside at an old medieval church overlooking Montalcino. 

 

Celeb Wedding Dresses

Kate Upton, Justin Verlander, Wedding, Vogue

KT Merry/Vogue Magazine

In the new shots shared by the pair, Upton looks like a Hollywood leading lady as she puts on an earring, her blond hair styled into vintage waves by trusted hairstylist John Ruggiero. In another snap, she and her new husband seal their wedding with a kiss as breathtaking views of the Tuscan region serve as their stunning backdrop. 

"It was really important to Justin and me that it feel like we were on vacation with our closest friends and family," Upton told the magazine. 

Read

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Return to the Spotlight After Wedding

Kate Upton, Justin Verlander, Wedding, Vogue

KT Merry/Vogue Magazine

It would not be a wedding "vacation" of sorts without an outfit change! In addition to a red Valentino gown the model sported for their rehearsal dinner, Upton later switched out of her lace Valentino wedding dress for the ceremony and into a curve-hugging gown by Christy Rilling Studio for after the first dance, toasts and dinner. 

The sheer dress design featured beading, a thigh-high slit, draping around the bust and down around her back—the perfect sartorial finale to their unforgettable night. 

As the model told the magazine, "I wanted a dress that I could have fun in, but that still brought the glamour."

Judging by the pictures, the star was every bit the glamorous bride. Congratulations again, you two!

