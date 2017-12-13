Brie Bella Lets It All Hang Out While Partying in Mexico on Total Divas: "How Did I Lose My Shoe?!"

  • By
  • &

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Dec. 13, 2017 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Liam Hemsworth

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Matt Lauer, Annette Roque

Matt Lauer's Marriage to Annette Roque Might Not Be Over—Is Their Relationship On the Mend?

Adriana Lima

Party Pics: Miami

Brie Bella is back in Brie Mode

In this clip from tonight's all-new Total Divas, Brie lets it all hang out at Nikki Bella's engagement trip to Mexico. With hubby Daniel Bryan watching Birdie at home, Brie was free to get back to her party girl ways, if only for one night.

"How did I lose my shoe? How did I lose my shoe?" Brie chanted as the girls walked out of the club.

For the new mom, the wild night was a long time coming. 

Brie Mode! Brie Bella Gets Back in the Ring & Contemplates Her WWE Comeback on Total Divas

"I can't even remember the last time I was in Brie Mode. You know, this just feels really great to just be free for a minute and just have fun. It feels good to be back in Brie Mode," Brie gushed.

Watch Brie get loose in the hilarious clip above.

Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Divas , E! Shows , Brie Bella , Daniel Bryan , Nikki Bella , Engagements , Mexico , Wrestling , WWE , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.