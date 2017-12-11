It's almost time to roll out the red carpet!

Kristen Bell, Garrett Hedlund, Sharon Stone and Alfre Woodard announced the nominees for the 2018 Golden Globes Monday. The four actors assembled at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, joining Golden Globe Ambassador Simone Garcia Johnson, Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Meher Tatna and Executive VP of Television at dick clark productions Barry Adelman.

The HFPA live-streamed the nominations ceremony on Facebook beginning at 8:15 a.m. ET.

NBC's Today broadcast the second set of categories at 8:38 a.m. ET.

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live, coast-to-coast, on NBC Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET. Hosted by Seth Meyers, the show is broadcast in more than 210 countries and is one of the few award ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements.

Here is the full list of nominees: