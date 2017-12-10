Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Get First Christmas Tree as a Couple

On their Instagram Stories feeds, Hyland and Adams posted videos of the two decorating the tree as Adams' dog Carl and a TV showing the Will Ferrell comedy movie Elf appear in the background.

The tree contains string lights, food and drink-themed ornaments—including "his & hers ornaments" of a glass of beer next to a glass of wine, as well as a Stranger Things-themed star—a tribute to one of their favorite shows and perhaps the time they first sparked romance rumors before Halloween.

Earlier this month, the actress told E! News exclusively that she planned on spending the Christmas and New Year's holidays "out of town," without elaborating.

"I love Christmas. I looove Christmas," she said. "Halloween and Christmas and Thanksgiving. Just like, October through December are my favorite months of the year."

Hyland and Adams, who she calls her "boo," met online and went public with their relationship several weeks ago, shocking fans around Halloween when they revealed joint Stranger Things costumes.

