Happy birthday, Kirk Douglas!

The Hollywood icon was born on Dec. 9, 1916 and today, he turns 101! The actor's daughter-in-law, Catherine Zeta-Jones, took to Instagram Saturday to celebrate the special day with her social media followers. Catherine married Kirk's son Michael Douglas in 2000 and she calls Kirk her "hero" in the post.

Along with a photo of herself and Kirk, Catherine wrote, "101 today!!!! My darling Pappy on my knee. Happy Birthday to my wonderful, inspirational and loving father in law, Kirk. Love you with all my heart. #hero."