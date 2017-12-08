Ricky Martin and Eva Longoria teamed up last night for an extraordinary cause!

The American Crime Story star and the former Desperate Housewives actress joined forces at the Global Gift Gala at the Nobu Eden Roc Hotel in Miami Beach. The hurricane relief event was held to support victims in Puerto Rico.

Longoria sported an all-cream-colored outfit, and her blazer is from her Eva Longoria collection. Martin hit the carpet in a suit and brought his Fiancé Jawn Yosef as his date.