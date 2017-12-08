Jennifer Lopez Announces Final Las Vegas Residency Show Dates

All good things must come to an end.

Jennifer Lopez announced the final concert dates for her Las Vegas headlining residency. "Jennifer Lopez: All I Have" debuted at The Axis at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in early 2016, and by the time her run ends, she will have performed 125 shows for over 300,000 fans.

"Performing 'All I Have' in Vegas over the last few years has been an incredible and rewarding experience that I won't soon forget," the multitalented global superstar told E! News in a statement. "Some of the best memories on stage from my career will forever be equated with this city. Thank you to all my fans who traveled far and wide to experience the show with me."

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m. PT. American Express card members can buy tickets before the general public starting Monday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, Dec. 14, at 10 p.m. PT. An exclusive presale for Total Rewards members will be available from Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, Dec. 14, at 10 p.m. PT.

The final 17 performances of "Jennifer Lopez: All I Have" going on sale are

June 2018: 13, 15, 16

September 2018: 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29