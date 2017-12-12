Pitch Perfect Vocabulary: Every Aca-Awesome Phrase You Need to Know Ahead of the Final Film

by Kendall Fisher | Tue., Dec. 12, 2017 3:01 AM

Calling all pitches!

The third and final installment of Pitch Perfect is about to hit theaters, and though we'd rather take a flying burrito to the chest than admit that, it's inevitable.

But before the Bellas hit the stage for their final riff-off, we've gotta get tuned up!

It's been more than two years since the release of Pitch Perfect 2, which means some of the aca-hilarious puns and phrases used in the movie may have slipped your memory.

But fear not!

Pitch Perfect Beauty Transformations: Past, Present and Future

We'll get you synced up just in time for the release of Pitch Perfect 3 by taking you through all the must-know vocabulary. From pitches to toners, we've got you covered.

Launch the video above for all the words and phrases you need to know!

Don't forget to catch Pitch Perfect 3 when it hits theaters on December 22.

