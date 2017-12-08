2018 is almost here!

And E! News can exclusively reveal that Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and Sugarland will be helping to kick off the New Year's Eve celebrations on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2018. All of the artists will take the stage in Times Square to perform live on the ABC show in the hours leading up to 2018.

Ryan Seacrest returns to host the show on Sunday, Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET, with live onsite reporting from Jenny McCarthy.