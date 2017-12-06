While they may be parting ways, Theresa Caputo and Larry Caputo will forever be in each other's hearts.

Just days after the longtime reality TV couple confirmed they are separating after 28 years of marriage, the Long Island Medium star is assuring fans that they are not shutting each other out.

"One thing will never change and that is that we will always love and support each other, and be the best parents we can be to our children," Theresa tweeted on Tuesday.

The star was also touch by the digital outpouring of comfort from her followers. "I'm overwhelmed by the love and support for me and my family while we're going through this difficult time," she shared.