Don't get it twisted: Chrissie Fit is proud of her roots, her family, and her last name.

An acting coach once advised the Pitch Perfect star that she should change her last name because it just wasn't reflective of her background. The actress admits that she weighed out the options but ultimately made another decision.

Her former acting coach suggested that she changed her last name from Fit to her mother's maiden name, Guiterrez in order to sound more Latina.

"I thought about changing it for a second," the Miami native admitted to People. "But then I decided to drop the acting class instead. Just because my name isn't a typical Latino name doesn't make me any less Latina. That's my father's name, and I love him so much, so I'm glad I didn't change it."