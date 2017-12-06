Black Mirror is coming to help you Ring in the New Year with fun, terrifying and anxiety-inducing stories. What a way to end 2017!

The new season of Black Mirror, six episodes, premieres on Friday, Dec. 29 on Netflix. The new additions to Charlie Brooker's Emmy-winning anthology series star the likes of Jesse Plemons, Rosemarie DeWitt, Jimmi Simpson, Cristin Milioti, Aldis Hodge, Maxine Peake, Andrea Riseborough, Letitia Wright and Michaela Coel, among countless others, and feature stories ranging from a Star Trek-esque tale to what appears to be a harrowing post-apocalyptic black and white outing.