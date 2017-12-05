Bryan Cranston Terrorizes James Corden as the Elf on the Shelf

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is by having Bryan Cranston fill James Corden with fear.

The Late Late Show aired a sketch on Monday in which Cranston gave the host a freaky (but funny) holiday gift.

The video starts with Corden receiving an Elf on The Shelf toy from the Breaking Bad star. Instead of looking like the traditional Christmas toy, the doll resembled a miniature version of Cranston.

"He's quite a handsome fellow, no?" Cranston says in the clip.

For those unfamiliar with the Elf on the Shelf, the elf serves as Santa's eyes and ears and tells Mr. Claus when a child has been naughty or nice. Cranston's version promises to do the same and report Corden's behavior back to Old St. Nick.

At first, Corden doesn't give the toy much thought.

"You're cheap, Bryan," the late night host says, placing the toy on the shelf. "A gift card would have been better."

However, things change once Cranston's toy comes to life.