Bryan Singer Fired From Directing Queen Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Dec. 4, 2017 3:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Claire Foy, Matt Smith

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Did Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Get Engaged for Her Birthday?

Hollywood Celeb Vacation Buddies

Bryan Singer

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Bryan Singer's schedule has suddenly become a lot freer.

E! News can confirm the famous director is no longer working on 20th Century Fox's upcoming Queen biopic.

"Bryan Singer is no longer the director of Bohemian Rhapsody," the studio said in a statement to E! News.

The announcement comes after Fox had temporarily halted production on the film due to the unexpected unavailability of Bryan.

In addition, reports surfaced that Bryan failed to return to the set after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Stars Playing Real People

In a statement to the BBC, however, a rep for the director said there was a valid reason for his absence.

It was "a personal health matter concerning Bryan and his family," the statement read. "Bryan hopes to get back to work on the film soon after the holidays."

Bohemian Rhapsody was expected to chronicle the years leading up to Queen's unforgettable appearance at the Live Aid concert in 1985.

Rami Malek was slated to play Freddie Mercury in a film expected to be released around Christmas time of 2018.

"When you're able to open your eyes and see a different person staring back at you in the mirror, it's a very affirming moment," Rami shared with Entertainment Weekly when "first-look" photos surfaced.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Apple News , Movies , Entertainment , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.