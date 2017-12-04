Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Bryan Singer's schedule has suddenly become a lot freer.
E! News can confirm the famous director is no longer working on 20th Century Fox's upcoming Queen biopic.
"Bryan Singer is no longer the director of Bohemian Rhapsody," the studio said in a statement to E! News.
The announcement comes after Fox had temporarily halted production on the film due to the unexpected unavailability of Bryan.
In addition, reports surfaced that Bryan failed to return to the set after the Thanksgiving holiday.
In a statement to the BBC, however, a rep for the director said there was a valid reason for his absence.
It was "a personal health matter concerning Bryan and his family," the statement read. "Bryan hopes to get back to work on the film soon after the holidays."
Bohemian Rhapsody was expected to chronicle the years leading up to Queen's unforgettable appearance at the Live Aid concert in 1985.
Rami Malek was slated to play Freddie Mercury in a film expected to be released around Christmas time of 2018.
"When you're able to open your eyes and see a different person staring back at you in the mirror, it's a very affirming moment," Rami shared with Entertainment Weekly when "first-look" photos surfaced.