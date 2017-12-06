Babies on the brain!

When it comes to Lana's career, she is determined to do what it takes to get ahead. However, when it comes to her personal life, there are some things that she'd rather keep on the back burner.

On this week's episode of Total Divas, Lana deals with Rusev's desire to start a family, even though she is just starting to get her career together. "It's time to expand the Rusev family," Rusev shared. "Use your eggs and create a new human life."

Fortunately for Lana, her husband understood her desire to put off starting a family for a little bit. "I just am not sure if I want children right now," Lana shared. "Obviously I want to make him happy, but at the same time, we both want to be really good parents."