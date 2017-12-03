EXCLUSIVE!

The Bachelor's Erica Rose Is Married! Inside Her Lavish Wedding Ceremony

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello & Alli Rosenbloom | Sun., Dec. 3, 2017 3:39 PM

Erica Rose has finally found her happily ever after!

The Bachelor alum married Charles Sanders in Houston, Tex. on Sunday, E! News can confirm. Plenty members of Bachelor Nation attended her lavish nuptials, including Vienna GirardiAshLee Frazier Williams and even Prince Lorenzo Borghese, who was the Bachelor on Erica's season. 

The newly minted Mr. and Mrs. Sanders tied the knot in a traditional Jewish ceremony at temple Emanu El, a source told E! News exclusively.

A source tells E! News exclusively, "Erica's father walked her down the aisle while Erica held her daughter Holland in her arms as they approached the Chupah." 

A first, more formal cocktail reception held at their synagogue featured a string quartet and harpist. Erica and Charles' family and friends are then gathering for a second reception at a vintage converted movie theater called the Majestic Metro. 

Our source said the "totally non-traditional" and "fun" celebration is Studio 54-themed, and guests will be able to walk a red carpet before heading in. 

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

Other Bachelor Nation attendees included Holly Julian, Blake Durst, Sadie Murray, Jamie Otis Hehner, Kasey Kahl, Renee Simlak and Melissa Schreiber

And speaking of the star of the evening, our insider shared that Erica wore a wedding gown, veil and tiara by Ventura Bridal and she has a second dress for the reception, which was custom designed by her close friend, Alex Martinez

 

Erica and Charles' lavish wedding was held just over two months after E! News exclusively revealed they were engaged

Up next for the couple, they're headed to Belize for a honeymoon in the sun.

Erica rose to fame after competing for Prince Lorenzo Borghese's heart during The Bachelor's ninth season in 2006. She later appeared on two seasons of Bachelor Pad's second and third seasons in 2011 and 2012, as well as VH1's reality series You're Cut Off!.

Congratulations to the newly minted husband and wife!

