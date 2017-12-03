It's safety first for Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.
On this week's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kendall opens up to Khloe about the possibility of getting a gun after a scary break-in.
"So, I literally once a week have a stalker, maybe more, twice a week. Someone shows up at my house, every single day," Kendall revealed.
With break-in after break-in, Khloe feels like the family is being targeted.
"I feel like we're so targeted and people are now breaking into our homes and stalking us," Khloe whispered to Kendall as they shopped.
The gun conversation continued when the girls got together with big sister, Kim Kardashian. But Kim was not here for it.
"I'm not comfortable with it. I wouldn't want my kids around it. I wouldn't want sleepovers going on here, with the kids here and I know there's a gun," Kim insisted.
Despite Kim's reservations, Kendall and Khloe took matters into their own hands and went to a shooting range.
"I know Kim is so against us getting guns, but for Kendall and I, it is something we feel we need to do in order to sleep better at night," Khloe revealed.
While Khloe and Kendall were off shooting guns, Kim was up to a little something of her own.
After getting matching Pomeranian pups with sister, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim hatched a plan after realizing that her dog was a little yappier than Kourtney's.
"I'm gonna accidentally get the wrong dog and see if anyone notices," Kim said deviously.
But Kourtney was quick to call Kim out on her shady moves.
"Honey did not make a peep, this dog won't stop barking. Reign is a pet detective and he can tell and he's two. He said, ‘this is Northie's dog,'" Kourtney pressed.
It wasn't long before Kourtney came to collect.
"Where is my dog? This is not funny anymore," Kourtney whined.
After chasing each other around the kitchen, Kim finally gave up and returned Honey to her sister, accepting defeat and her own barking dog.
