Let's begin with the most shocking. The reconciliation of Selena Gomezand Justin Bieber was the reconciliation heard 'round the world. We'd call it JelenaGate 2017 but we're really sick of that whole -gate thing.

So let's back up. First Selena Gomez and The Weeknd hooked up and that was crazy—partly because everyone thought that Bella Hadidand Selena were friends (we were wrong; they just kind of ran in the same circles so technically Selena didn't owe her anything okay?) and partly because The Weeknd and Bieber are rife to be enemies/frenemies (and that just seems dangerous). But then they were super cute, what with all of the snuggling by parking lot dumpsters and going to Coachella together, so the public got used to it.

Then they broke up, and that was kind of crazy, mostly because of how hot and heavy they had been. Clearly we didn't know what we were collectively in store for and that soon Selena would enter into a hookup (we're not quite ready to call it a "relationship" yet) that had everything saying, "What year is it?" Jelena is getting hotter and heavier by the day and it looks like we'll be spying on their bike rides long into 2018.