How to Throw an Epic Holiday Party, According to Morgan Stewart

Make It Personal: Your friends go to a lot of get-togethers, so how do you make yours stand out? No matter your budget, give your guests a personal token to take away as a memento of the evening. Maybe it's a creative place card setting, like a festive holiday mug selected just for them. Or maybe it's something more personal, like an embroidered Christmas sweater, which you can strategically drape over their seat at the dinner table.

Know Your Audience: Nowadays it's extremely likely that guests of all ages will want to post on social media in some capacity. First there's your BFF, who wants to detail every item of food they consume via a livestream video. Then there's your mom, who wants to upload an album full of tablescapes and group photos. Regardless, make the evening social-media friendly by setting the scene. Idea: Set up a chic hot cocoa bar where guests can customize their beverage (and document the experience, too).