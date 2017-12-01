Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.
It's December first, fellow elves, so you know what that means: The official countdown to Christmas can begin as Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas programming starts today.
For its 21st anniversary, the network is airing favorites such as Elf, The Santa Clause and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, along with new fare, such as Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic, with programming also available to stream on the Freeform app. So much holiday cheer. So little time.
To help you plan which seasonal offerings you'll have the time to cozy up on the couch to enjoy (along with hot cocoa, of course), here's the full 25 Days of Christmas schedule for 2017:
Warner Bros.
Friday, December 1
7:30 am: Eloise at Christmastime
11 am: Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
1 pm: Jack Frost (1979)
2 pm: The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:35 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus
4:35 pm: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
7:05 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
9:15 pm: Elf
11:25 pm: Disney's A Christmas Carol
1:30 am: Frosty's Winter Wonderland
Saturday, December 2
7 am: Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
9 am: Mickey's Christmas Carol
9:30 am: Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
1:05 pm: Disney's A Christmas Carol
3:10 pm: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:50 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
7 pm: Elf
9:10 pm: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:50 pm: The Polar Express
Sunday, December 3
7 am: Mickey's Christmas Carol
7:30 am: Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
9 am: A Dennis the Menace Christmas
11:05 am: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
1:10 pm: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
2:15 pm: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:55 pm: The Polar Express
6:05 pm: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
8:45 pm: The Santa Clause
10:50 pm: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:55 am: Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
Monday, December 4
7:30 am: The Santa Pups
11 am: Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
12:30 pm: Arthur Christmas
2:30 pm: The Santa Clause
4:35 pm: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6:40 pm: Elf
8:50 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
12 am: Four Christmases
Tuesday, December 5
7:30 am: The Mistle-Tones
12:30 pm: Four Christmases
2:30 pm: Angry Angel
4:35 pm: Elf
6:45 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
8:55pm: The Polar Express
12am: Eloise at Christmastime
Wednesday, December 6
7:30 am: Snowglobe
12 pm: Angry Angel
2:05 pm: Eloise at Christmastime
4:15 pm: Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
6:45 pm: The Polar Express
8:50 pm: Elf
12 am: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Warner Bros.
Thursday, December 7
7 am: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
11 am: Snow Day
1 pm: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:35 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
4:45 pm: Disney's A Christmas Carol
6:50 pm: Elf
9 pm: Toy Story
12 am: A Dennis the Menace Christmas
Friday, December 8
7 am: The Little Drummer Boy
7:30 am: A Dennis the Menace Christmas
11 am: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:40 pm: Eloise at Christmas
2:45 pm: Disney's A Christmas Carol
4:50 pm: Toy Story
6:50 pm: Toy Story 2
9 pm: Toy Story 3
11:30 pm: Toy Story That Time Forgot
12 am: Arthur Christmas
Saturday, December 9
7 am: Rudolph & Frosty's Christmas in July
9:05 am: Eloise at Christmastime
11:10 am: Arthur Christmas
1:15 pm: Toy Story 2
3:25 pm: Toy Story 3
5:55 pm: Toy Story That Time Forgot
6:25 pm: The Santa Clause
8:35 pm: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
10:45 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
12:55 am: Jack Frost (1979)
Sunday, December 10
7 am: Jack Frost (1979)
8 am: Snow Day
10:05 am: Rich's Christmas Wish
12:10 pm: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
2:15 pm: Disney's A Christmas Carol
4:20 pm: The Santa Clause
6:30 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
8:40 pm: Elf
10:50 pm: Four Christmases
1 am: The Year Without a Santa Claus
Touchstone Pictures
Monday, December 11
7 am: The Bells of Fraggle Rock
7:30 am: Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
11 am: The Little Drummer Boy
11:30 am: Disney's A Christmas Carol
1:35 pm: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
2:40 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus
3:40 pm: Four Christmases
5:50 pm: Elf
8 pm: Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
9 pm: The Polar Express
12 am: Eloise at Christmastime
Tuesday, December 12
7 am: Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
7:30 am: Eloise at Christmastime
11 am: Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
12:10 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
2:20 pm: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
4 pm: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
6:40 pm: The Polar Express
8:50 pm: The Santa Clause
12 am: Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July
Wednesday, December 13
7 am: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
7:30 am: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
11 am: Rudolph's Shiny New Year
12:10 pm: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
1:50 pm: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
4:30 pm: Elf
6:40 pm: The Santa Clause
8:50 pm: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12 am: The Year Without a Santa Claus
1 am: Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
Thursday, December 14
7 am: Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
8:30 am: Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
11 am: Mickey's Christmas Carol
11:30 am: Christmas Cupid
1:30 pm: Elf
3:40 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus
4:40 pm: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6:45 pm: Four Christmases
8:50 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
12 am: Angry Angel
New Line Cinema
Friday, December 15
7 am: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
9 am: The Little Drummer Boy
11 am: Eloise at Christmastime
1 pm: Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
3 pm: Angry Angel
5 pm: Four Christmases
7:10 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
9:20 pm: Elf
11:30 pm: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
1:30 am: Mickey's Christmas Carol
Saturday, December 16
7 am: The Little Drummer Boy
7:30 am: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:35 am: Mickey's Christmas Carol
10:05 am: Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
11:35 am: Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
1:05 pm: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:45 pm: The Polar Express
4:55 pm: The Santa Clause
7:05 pm: Elf
9:15 pm: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:55 pm: Christmas with the Kranks
Sunday, December 17
7 am: Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
8:30 am: Christmas with the Kranks
10:40 am: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:20 pm: The Polar Express
2:30 pm: Disney's Prep & Landing
3 pm: Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
3:30 pm: The Santa Clause
5:35 pm: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
8:15 pm: Disney's Frozen
10:45 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
12:55 am: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Columbia Pictures
Monday, December 18
7 am: The Little Drummer Boy
7:30 am: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
8:35 am: Four Christmases
10:40 am: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
12:50 pm: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
3:25 pm: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
5:30 pm: Disney's Frozen
8 pm: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
9 pm: Elf
12 am: Arthur Christmas
Tuesday, December 19
7 am: Frosty's Winter Wonderland
7:30 am: Arthur Christmas
9:40 am: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
12:20 pm: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
1:20 pm: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
3:30 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus
4:30 pm: Elf
6:40 pm: Christmas with the Kranks
8:50 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
12am: Angry Angel
Wednesday, December 20
7am: Mickey's Christmas Carol
7:30 am: The Mistle-Tones
9:30 am: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
10:30 am: Angry Angel
12:30pm: Eloise at Christmastime
2:30pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus
3:30 pm: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
4:35 pm: Christmas with the Kranks
6:40 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
8:50 pm: Elf
12 am: Four Christmases
Thursday, December 21
7 am: Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer
8 am: Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
8:30 am: Jack Frost
9:30 am: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
10:35 am: Eloise at Christmastime
12:35 pm: Holiday in Handcuffs
2:35 pm: Christmas with the Kranks
4:35 pm: Four Christmases
6:40 pm: Elf
8:50 pm: The Polar Express
10:55 pm: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
12 am: Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
Disney
Friday, December 22
7 am: Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer
8 am: Christmas with the Kranks
10:05 am: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
11:05 am: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
1:15pm: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
2:20 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus
3:20 pm: Arthur Christmas
5:25 pm: The Polar Express
7:30 pm: The Santa Clause
9:40 pm: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
11:50 pm: Elf
Saturday, December 23
7 am: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
9:10 am: Four Christmases
11:15 am: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:50 pm: Elf
3 pm: The Santa Clause
5:05 pm: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
7:10 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
9:20 pm: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
12 am: Disney's A Christmas Carol
Sunday, December 24
7 am: A Dennis the Menace Christmas
9:05 am: Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
11:05 am: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
12:10 am: Disney's A Christmas Carol
2:15 pm: The Polar Express
4:25 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
6:35 pm: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
9:15 pm: Elf
11:25 pm: The Santa Clause
1:30 am: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
Monday, December 25
7 am: Frosty's Winter Wonderland
7:30 am: Disney's Prep & Landing
8 am: Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
8:30 am: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
11 am: The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:35 pm: The Polar Express
2:35 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
4:45pm: The Santa Clause
6:45 pm: Elf
8:50 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
12 am: Four Christmases
Which movies or special are you most looking forward to watching this holiday season?