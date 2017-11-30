Megyn Kelly Invites Matt Lauer and His Accusers to Appear on Her Show

If Matt Lauer or his accusers want to speak publicly, Megyn Kelly's morning talk show doors are open.
24 hours after Today co-hosts Savannah Guthrieand Hoda Kotbannounced their colleague's termination from NBC over "inappropriate sexual behavior," the morning show team is now tasked with reporting additional allegations against their former co-worker in real time.
After addressing new reports from Variety and The New York Times of two additional complaints to NBC and multiple sexual harassment accusations against Lauer, Megyn Kelly wrapped up her segment with fellow NBC correspondent Stephanie Gosk and delivered an invitation on camera.
"As hard as it is to report on one of our own colleagues, we remain committed to telling people's stories if they choose to come forward and the women in this case, too, the Matt Lauer case, are invited and welcome to do exactly that on this show," she encouraged to anyone watching.
"We have been that place in all the other cases and we will be that place—as well as for the accused—here on this hour."
Meanwhile, Lauer addressed his swift firing for the first time in a statement released early Thursday, in which he expressed sorrow and regret.
"There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappoint I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish deeply," the former Today anchor wrote. "Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I am committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full-time job."
As the statement continued, "The last two days have forced me to take very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It's been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace."
In response to Variety's article, NBC News said in a statement, "We can say unequivocally that prior to Monday night, current NBC News management was never made aware of any complaints about Matt Lauer's conduct."
